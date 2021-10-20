Superba Food + Bread takes over Hollywood’s former Cat & Fiddle space

Superba Food + Bread Hollywood

Superba Food + Bread has gone Hollywood with a new location and an expanded menu, taking over the former Cat & Fiddle space on Sunset Boulevard. The newest addition to the local chain opens Oct. 22 and includes a 2,000-square-foot courtyard plus 4,500 square feet of indoor dining with a raw bar, a coffee counter and a 14-seat cocktail bar. The menu will feature Superba’s fresh pastries and all-day cafe fare, as well as new dishes such as pork Milanese with porcini aioli, and prime rib with green peppercorn sauce. Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6530 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 364-9844, superbafoodandbread.com

Superba Food + Bread’s new location features an updated and expanded menu. (Jakob N. Layman)

Sparrow

The founders of upscale modern-Mexican chain Toca Madera are turning their gaze to Italy — and downtown Los Angeles. Sparrow, a coastal-Italy-inspired restaurant from Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, is scheduled to open in the Hotel Figueroa on Oct. 22 with wood-fired pizzas, pastas, small plates and entrées such as braised Wagyu meatballs with whipped ricotta; lamb ossobuco with polenta; and wild-mushroom arancini. Their hospitality group, Noble 33, operates two dining options in the nearly century-old hotel: the poolside La Casita, with tacos, burgers and pan-Latin cuisine, and the globally inspired Cafe Fig, located at the hotel’s entrance. All three restaurants are run by chef A.J. McCloud, the culinary director of Noble 33.

939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (213) 627-8971, sparrowdtla.com

The Bar at Wolfie’s

Wolfie’s Hot Chicken, Highland Park’s all-vegan fried-chicken restaurant, has expanded — taking over the adjacent Block Party space. Wolfie’s continues to serve plant-based burgers, fried chicken, sides and brunch from an enclosed food truck Tuesday to Sunday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.), but now also features a bar from 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. The Bar at Wolfie’s serves local craft beer from sibling business Party Beer Co., plus old-fashioneds, slushies and wine. Co-owner and bartender Jason Eisner is creating the beverage program, along with partners Natalie Curfman and Steven Escot, guided by the question: “What would a Nashville bluegrass biker bar look like in East L.A.?” (One possible answer: Expect a Dolly Parton mural to appear in the space next month.)

5050 York Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 741-2747, wolfieshotla.com

Vegan hot-chicken spot Wolfie’s has expanded into the former Block Party space, renovating the bar and patio. (Wolfie’s Hot Chicken)

Todo Bien

Birria taco pop-up Todo Bien has officially opened its first bricks-and-mortar restaurant. Chef-owner Alex Arutyunyan began serving birria tacos, burritos and quesadillas for pickup out of the former Game Over Pizza space in Hollywood earlier this year, but on Oct. 15 he opened Todo Bien as a permanent eatery. Arutyunyan now serves other taco fillings, such as chicken, and sides such as elote. Open Tuesday to Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

7065 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 632-9445, todobienla.com

Thunderbolt does Waffle House

Historic Filipinotown bar Thunderbolt is dressing up for Halloween, donning the costume of one of the South’s favorite diner chains. From Oct. 29 to 31, Thunderbolt is cooking up an ode to Waffle House, offering a one-weekend-only menu of smothered, covered, chunked, diced and topped hash browns, plus dishes such as chicken-fried steak with fried eggs, collard greens and country gravy, and chicken and waffles with pickled-pepper jam. Cocktails will flip to breakfast-inspired creations too, such as a green-tomato bloody Mary, and a waffle old-fashioned made with brown-butter bourbon, pecan bitters and house waffle syrup. Expect DJ sets, merch, laminated placemats and more. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry. Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 29 and 30, and from noon to midnight Oct. 31.