Wes Avila to open a new Mexican restaurant in Hollywood next month

Ka’teen

A new project from chef Wes Avila, with a Yucatán Peninsula/Mayan Riviera theme, is scheduled to open next month in a 5,000-square-foot outdoor space in Hollywood. The founding chef of Guerrilla Tacos and Angry Egret Dinette is planning a menu that will include tacos, ceviches, tostadas, and shareable plates of cochinita pibil and whole fish with fresh tortillas in a dining area surrounded by greenery. Ka’teen is on the ground floor of the new Tommie Hotel, with a separate entrance for the restaurant.

6516 Selma Ave., Los Angeles, kateenla.com

Japanese ramen chain Ramen Nagi has opened a new location in Westfield Century City. (Jakob N. Layman)

Ramen Nagi

Tokyo-based ramen chain Ramen Nagi has opened in the Westfield Century City mall, marking the first Southern California location for a brand that has more than 40 locations globally. Ramen Nagi is noted for its customizable bowls of ramen; customers can select broth density and fattiness, noodle variety, saltiness, and a variety of toppings with soup bases such as 24-hour-simmered pork marrow bone broth and one featuring squid ink and garlic. L.A.’s Ramen Nagi is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch, and 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner.

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, ramennagiusa.com

Bacetti

A new Roman-inspired trattoria is set to open in Echo Park this week, serving antipasti, braised meats, house-made pasta, pizza and small plates from Simpatico Hospitality Group, which also operates the adjoining wine bar and bottle shop, Tilda. Bacetti opens Thursday (a grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 16), and is run by chef Joel Stovall (formerly of Orsa & Winston and Il Fiore); offerings will include dry-aged rib-eye steak with salsa verde; bucatini carbonara; stewed dandelion, kale and chard; cacio e pepe; and grilled octopus with beans, romanesco and tomato confit. Alfresco and indoor seating are available. Bacetti will be open Tuesdays through Sundays for dinner service from 5 to 10 p.m.

1509 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 995-6090, bacetti-la.com

Bacetti, Echo Park’s new Roman-inspired restaurant, will serve house-made pastas and an array of shareable Italian small plates. (Dylan + Jeni)

Full Proof Pizza

Chefs Or Amsalam and Alex Phaneuf of Lodge Bread Co. are leveraging their pizza obsession to launch a new restaurant, Full Proof Pizza, with two locations (Brentwood and Beverly Hills) by the end of the year. The Brentwood restaurant will open as a 1980s-inspired space featuring neon, pinball and retro arcade games; the Beverly Hills location will emphasize takeout and delivery but will include a small on-site dining room. Full Proof Pizza’s staple will be New York-style, 18-inch pies, with toppings such as goat cheese and chicories, potato and leek, and barbecue chicken; the menu will also include sandwiches and salads. Both locations will open for lunch and dinner daily. Follow @fullproofpizzaco on Instagram for opening updates.

Brentwood: 145 S. Barrington Ave., Los Angeles; Beverly Hills: 371 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, fullproofpizza.com

Zinqué and À Côté

Casual French-leaning cafe chain Zinqué closed its Abbot Kinney location earlier this year and recently reopened it in a new location on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. The new site includes a bodega, À Côté, which stocks European pantry products plus bottles of wine, fresh flowers and artisan goods. Pastries and Zinqué’s usual fare are still offered; tartines, salads and sandwiches are on the menu, as are Venice-only dishes such as pastas and pizzas. Patio and indoor dining are available. Zinqué is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays to Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to midnight Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 7 to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

1440 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, (310) 310-2469, lezinque.com

French cafe Zinque’s new Venice location includes a new bodega and bottle shop for imported jarred goods and other pantry items, plus candles, flowers and other home goods. (Zinqué)

Here’s Looking At You returning

Here’s Looking At You, one of the pandemic’s most mourned restaurant closures, is on track to reopen by the end of the year. The genre-bending Koreatown spot from managing partner Lien Ta and chef Jonathan Whitener is scheduled to reopen with dinner service in December, albeit in a more pared-down format for the time being. Ta says the menu will feature some of the restaurant’s most popular cocktail and kitchen offerings, such as frog legs with salsa negra. La and Whitener hope to re-establish brunch service in the future. Follow @hereslookingatyoula on Instagram for reopening updates.