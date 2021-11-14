Celebrate 2021’s 101 Best Restaurants list with a reveal event on Dec. 7

On Dec. 7, the Los Angeles Times will celebrate the L.A. area’s top dining establishments and the release of its annual 101 Best Restaurants list with an evening of bites, drinks and a live reveal of this year’s guide.

Every year, the 101 list serves as a map to Southern California’s singular culinary scene. Curated by restaurant critic Bill Addison, the 2021 guide is a tribute to quality and creativity — and the resilience of an industry that has been battered during nearly two years of pandemic-spurred setbacks.

This year’s restaurant list includes newcomers as well as stalwarts, and separate lists of drinks and pop-ups.

During next month’s event, 30 of L.A.’s top restaurants, including Phenakite, the Los Angeles Times Restaurant of the Year, will serve bites of some of their best dishes. Drinks will be included as well, from vendors such as Asahi, Sinegal Estate Winery and Zacapa Rum.

In accordance with Los Angeles City guidelines, proof of vaccination will be required to enter the event, with the second vaccination administered no later than Nov. 23.

The 101 Best Restaurants evening, presented by City National Bank, will take place Dec. 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. at City Market Social House, 1145 San Pedro St., in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets to the event are $175 per person ( a limited number of early bird tickets are available for $150). For more information and tickets, visit latimes.com/101list.