Pizza pop-up De La Nonna goes permanent with Arts District restaurant

De La Nonna

Square-pie pizza pop-up De La Nonna is now a permanent restaurant in the Arts District. Patrick Costa (formerly of Tartine) and Jose Cordo (formerly of the bar at Felix) served their Sicilian-inspired, individually sized pizzas made with 55-hour-fermented dough at Dudley Market, Melody Wine Bar, Employees Only and other places throughout the pandemic, but today, in partnership from their friend Lee Zaremba (formerly of Boka Group in Chicago), they opened a casual, order-at-the-counter spot offering pizza, crudos, salads and more, plus spritzes, wine, and desserts like zeppole, panna cotta and ricotta almond cake. Indoor and patio seating is available. The restaurateurs have also taken over the adjoining bar space, formerly home to In Sheep’s Clothing, and plan to open a new cocktail bar there in 2022. De La Nonna is open Tuesday to Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m.

710 E. 4th Place Los Angeles, (213) 221-1268, delanonna.com

Maude returns, Pie Room closing (for now)

In February, chef Curtis Stone transformed the Beverly Hills home of his Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant, Maude, into a casual pie shop pop-up offering sweet and savory pies, puddings and to-go sandwiches. On Nov. 21, Pie Room by Gwen will close its doors (but remain open for pickups of Thanksgiving preorders) to make way for Maude’s return in early 2022. A permanent location for Pie Room is in the works; follow @thepieroombygwen on Instagram for reopening updates.

212 S. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, pieroombygwen.com and mauderestaurant.com

Curtis Stone’s fine-dining restaurant Maude is set to return in early 2022; the chef’s pop-up pie shop, which currently occupies the space, will close for walk-in service Nov. 21. (Andrea D’Agosto)

Jon & Vinny’s Slauson

The Italian-American local chain with outposts on Fairfax Avenue and in Brentwood — as well as a sibling stall in SoFi Stadium and a large catering operation — has opened in South L.A. Chefs and restaurateurs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo purchased the former Yee’s Chinese food space in 2019 and opted to open a Jon & Vinny’s there, as opposed to a commercial kitchen, citing encouraging feedback from View Park and neighboring communities. The new Jon & Vinny’s, which opened Monday, is a 5,000-square-foot space, with a Helen’s Wines bottle shop that offers retail and wine flights, in addition to bottle service for the restaurant. Jon & Vinny’s Slauson is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4400 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 609-4688, jonandvinnys.com

Whipped Urban Dessert Lab

The sisters behind New York City’s Whipped Urban Dessert Lab plan to open their first West Coast oat-milk ice cream parlor in December, serving plant-based soft serve in cups and cones in West Hollywood. The menu and toppings will closely mirror the New York outpost’s offerings, which includes pretzel pieces, cinnamon pecans and peanut butter sauce. Follow @urbandessertlab on Instagram for updates on the opening.

7901 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, urbandessertlab.com

Another Wing

DJ Khaled just launched a new wing delivery service, Another Wing — a play on the DJ and producer’s catchphrase, “Another one” — which is now available across most major delivery platforms. The menu features boneless and bone-in wings in flavors such as lemon pepper, bourbon BBQ, and a blend of truffle, parmesan and buffalo sauce, and offers sides such as onion rings and togarashi fries. Delivery areas include downtown, North Hollywood, Leimert Park, Reseda and beyond.

anotherwing.co

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio is launching a new delivery sandwich operation next year with virtual-restaurant company Nextbite. (Daniel Nydick)

’Wichcraft

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio of Craft and “Top Chef” is launching a sandwich delivery operation in early 2022. ’Wichcraft will offer Colicchio-designed sandwiches stuffed with seasonal ingredients, available within L.A. through most major delivery apps.