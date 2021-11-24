Kinn, a modern Korean restaurant, opens in Koreatown

Kinn

There’s a new modern Korean restaurant in Koreatown. Chef Ki Kim — previously of Jungsik and Atomix in New York City, and former chef of Naemo in Los Angeles — has teamed with the owners of Hanchic to open Kinn, a 20-seat restaurant serving a five-course seasonal tasting menu meant to showcase familiar Korean dishes and flavors in reimagined formats. Kinn soft opened with an a la carte menu in mid-November. It officially opens on Dec. 1 with a tasting menu featuring items such as grilled mackerel with buckwheat noodles and banchan, and tteok-galbi (chicken patties) with garlic-and-sunchoke rice. Cost is $59 per person, with beer and wine available. Reservations are available online ; dine-in only. Kinn is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

3905 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 291-0888, instagram.com/kinn.la

Tacos Don Manolito

One of Mexico’s most prolific modern taco chains just opened its first U.S. location, providing a new destination for Mexico City-style tacos in Hollywood. Cochinita pibil, rajas con crema, rib-eye, al pastor, the chain’s signature campechano and more tacos can all be found on Sunset Boulevard, along with sides such as fideo seco and queso fundido. Dine-in, takeout and delivery are available. Tacos Don Manolito is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

5553 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 366-2688, tacosdm.com

Vinovore Eagle Rock

The Silver Lake bottle shop with a focus on stocking women-made wines now has a sibling location in Eagle Rock. In addition to the usual beer, wine and locally made gift items, the newest Vinovore from owner-sommelier Coly Den Haan offers a range of prepared foods — also from women-owned businesses — such as sandwiches from nearby Spanish restaurant Otoño; sourdough doughnuts from Gemini Bakehouse; and coffee from Canyon Coffee. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (abbreviated hours Thanksgiving week).

4627 York Blvd., Los Angeles, vinovore.com

Women-made wines are still the focus at Vinovore, a bottle shop that expanded with a new Eagle Rock location this week. (Jenny Caloca)

Unfined Wines

This week Los Angeles is home to another new wine shop — albeit an entirely digital one. Unfined Wines launches Nov. 23, hand-delivering bottles of natural wine across the L.A. area for a $5 flat fee. The online bottle shop stocks dozens of bottles and also offers a wine hotline available for both calls and text messages to help customers find something to their liking. Delivery windows can be scheduled online but a driver’s license is required for proof of age upon arrival. Two- and four-bottle monthly wine subscriptions also are on offer. Deliveries are available from noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

(310) 721-3476, unfinedwines.com

Kato DTLA

Chef Jonathan Yao’s lauded Taiwanese tasting-menu spot, Kato, is on the move. The restaurant has garnered national attention since its 2016 founding — including being named the Los Angeles Times’ best restaurant of 2019 — and is widely heralded for its creativity and modern flair. On Nov. 20 Kato closed its location in a strip mall in West L.A.; it’s set to reopen in the Arts District downtown in early 2022, taking over the space formerly occupied by M. Georgina in the ROW complex. It also marks the start of a new restaurant group: Yao, along with Kato partners Nikki Reginaldo and Ryan Bailey, recently formed Like Water Hospitality for Kato and future endeavors. Reservations for Kato’s new location will be available online in early January.

777 Alameda St., Building 1, Los Angeles, katorestaurant.com

Kato chef-owner Jonathan Yao in 2019; next year he’ll move his West L.A. restaurant to a larger space in the Arts District. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Dessert pops up along the Strip

Each Saturday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, Fred Segal in West Hollywood is hosting some of L.A.’s top bakers for pastry pop-ups. Laroolou, Giovanni’s Tiramisu, Domi and Flouring take over the pop-up space each respective weekend with sweets for sale. A portion of dessert proceeds will be donated to environmental nonprofit Priceless Planet Coalition. Pop-ups run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.