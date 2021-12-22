Korean fried-chicken chain Mom’s Touch expands to Long Beach

Mom’s Touch Long Beach

Prolific Korean fried-chicken chain Mom’s Touch opened its first U.S. outpost in late June in Gardena, and in 2022, it will debut its second and third chicken shops in the country. The next Mom’s Touch is set to open in early January in Long Beach’s Harding Plaza and, unlike the Gardena space, it will offer a drive-through. The latest location will serve the brand’s signature 24-hour-marinated chicken, which comes in flavors such as cheesy onion and soy garlic, and will offer fried chicken as wings, strips and sandwiches (on brioche buns). The Long Beach Mom’s Touch will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; a City of Industry location is set to open later in 2022.

6191 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, momstouchusa.com

New Asian-inspired steakhouse Slow Burn will offer dishes such as Thai ceviche with prawn tartare. (Bradley Tuck / Slow Burn)

Advertisement

Slow Burn

A new pan-Asian-inspired steakhouse is headed to Echo Park. In mid-January, Umami Burger founder Adam Fleischman — who also helped launch 800 Degrees Pizza, Red Medicine, PBJ.LA and others — will open Slow Burn, which will offer meats such as Thai-inspired pork ribs, smoked whole chicken with yuzu kosho yogurt, smoked-prawn cocktail, Wagyu flat-iron steak, pork belly burnt ends and Japanese-inspired chicken liver mousse. Dishes such as pan-fried garlic udon noodles will be on offer, as will sides like truffle-salt grilled mushrooms, braised spigarello and grilled Little Gem lettuce with fish sauce. Fleischman also is shaping the global wine list, and a full cocktail program will follow.

2112 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite K, Los Angeles, (213) 908 6670, instagram.com/slowburnla

Uncle Paulie’s Deli West Third

Italian American sandwich shop Uncle Paulie’s Deli is on the move after a kitchen fire shuttered its Beverly Grove location in August. Now the deli with an operation downtown and a forthcoming spot in Studio City is taking over the former Belcampo Meat Co. outpost on West Third Street, less than a mile from its closed deli. The newest Uncle Paulie’s is set to open in early 2022 and offer new items, including a range of hot sandwiches and dinnertime pastas, plus beer, wine and late-night service. On-site dining and takeout will be available.

8053 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, unclepauliesdeli.com

Diners looking to ring in the New Year with a stacked-high sandwich will find a secret, late-night menu at Fat Sal’s — with options like the Heavenly Ham N Swiss. (Fat Sal’s)

Fat Sal’s secret menu

On New Year’s Eve, all five L.A.-area locations of sandwich shop Fat Sal’s Deli will offer a one-night-only secret menu for late-night revelers. Between midnight and 3 a.m., the local chain best known for its packed sandwiches and stacked-high creations will serve a menu of eight special sandwiches, including the Fat Cordon Bleu, made with grilled ham, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, Swiss cheese, fries and honey mustard; a pastrami western-inspired burger, which features cheddar, bacon, pastrami, chicken fingers, onion rings and barbecue sauce; and the Fat L.A. Street Dog, comprising two hot dogs, bacon, peppers and onions, American cheese, jalapeños and fries. Find Fat Sal’s restaurants in Hollywood, Westwood and Encino, and pickup-only locations in Lincoln Heights and Koreatown.