Longtime roastery Canyon Coffee to go permanent in Echo Park

Canyon Coffee

A longtime coffee roastery has landed its first bricks-and-mortar location, taking over the former Counterpart Vegan space in Echo Park. Owners Casey Wojtalewicz, Ally Walsh and James Klapp started Canyon Coffee in 2016, inspired by their morning coffee tradition at home. They launched with online retail and pop-ups, and the business eventually grew into a large wholesale operation with more than 400 clients. They plan to open their a cafe in March, serving a rotation of Canyon Coffee beans, lattes on draft and an all-day menu that includes tartines and fresh-squeezed orange juice, with indoor and outdoor seating available. Retail will include bags of coffee and goods from makers and artists such as ceramicists Peter Shire and Michelle Blade.

1559 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, canyoncoffee.co

JR’s Pasta

The team behind Long Beach pizzeria Little Coyote will debut a pasta-focused ghost kitchen in early 2022. JR’s Pasta will operate out of the restaurants’ commissary kitchen, which is housed in Los Coyotes Center (the same shopping center as the newest Little Coyote restaurant) and will offer Italian American dishes in a mix-and-match format with noodles such as macaroni, pappardelle and spaghetti, and sauces like marinara, bolognese, alfredo and pink sauce. Add-ons will be available, includingmeatballs, pancetta, Calabrian chiles, ricotta and mushrooms. Owners Jonathan Strader and Jack Leahy also plan to offer weekly baked pastas such as vegetable lasagna, stuffed shells or ziti, as well as salads and desserts. JR’s Pasta is expected to open in early February for takeout and delivery and be available to order online and through most third-party delivery apps. The new pasta operation will run Wednesday to Sunday, with dinner service to start.

3444 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, instagram.com/jrspasta

Aaron Lindell and Hannah Ziskin’s pizza pop-up Quarter Sheets opens its bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Jan. 7, serving whole pizzas, slices, cakes and wine. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Quarter Sheets

“Detroit-ish”-pizza operation Quarter Sheets is set to open its bricks-and-mortar restaurant in Echo Park on Jan. 7. The formerly Glendale-based pop-up announced the opening in August , and after months of delays, is now ready to launch in the space that once housed the sandwich shop Trencher. Takeout and dining at standing tables will be available Friday to Sunday for slices, whole pizzas, wine and daily cakes from pastry chef and co-owner Hannah Ziskin. Ziskin and co-owner Aaron Lindell hope to open dine-in service in late February or early March, serving additional salads and sides, and expand operations to five days a week. They also plan to launch Monday “industry nights,” offering specials such as cannoli. Until dine-in service begins, Quarter Sheets will be open noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

1305 Portia St., Los Angeles, instagram.com/quartersheets

Kitchen United Westwood

The ghost-kitchen company Kitchen United is set to unveil an operation at the Westwood Ralphs the first week of January, positioning 10 food vendors in the supermarket and a mix-and-match format that allows customers to order from multiple restaurants at once. All vendors will be available for takeout and delivery. Options include Dog Haus for burgers, hot dogs and fries; Bushi for ramen, hand rolls, karaage and chasu bowls; Sajj Mediterranean for shawafel and shawarma; Fresh Brothers for pizza and salad; and Bad Mutha Clucka for wings and hot-chicken sandwiches. All vendors will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; the full list of vendors can be found at order.kitchenunited.com/losangeles-westwood-ralphs . Kitchen United operates ghost-kitchen facilities in Pasadena, Santa Monica and San Jose; an outpost is also planned for Torrance in 2022.

10850 W. Le Conte Ave., Los Angeles, kitchenunited.com