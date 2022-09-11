How to tell the difference between a journalist and a food influencer
There’s food content all over social media in the form of videos, photos, mukbangs and everything in between. Sometimes, it can be hard to tell who’s posting what. Did this post about a new restaurant come from a journalist, a food influencer or maybe just another gourmand?
Not all journalists are the same, but there are specific social media guidelines and ethics we follow at the Los Angeles Times. Here’s a guide on how to tell the difference between a Los Angeles Times restaurant critic and a food influencer:
- Los Angeles Times restaurant critics do not accept comped meals.
- Influencers do.
- Los Angeles Times restaurant critics do not announce when they are coming into a restaurant.
- Some influencers do.
- Los Angeles Times restaurant critics are purposefully discreet when taking photos at restaurants.
- Some influencers are discreet, some are not.
- Los Angeles Times restaurant critics visit a restaurant multiple times before a review.
- Some influencers do.
