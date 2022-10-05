A beloved Hollywood dive is reborn — with $3 beer and classic cocktails

Power House Bar

A Hollywood dive bar fabled to have served the likes of the Beatles, Janis Joplin, Charles Bukowski and Jim Morrison has reopened under the new ownership of a prolific, cocktail-forward hospitality group. Pouring With Heart (the Varnish, Normandie Club, Seven Grand, Cole’s, 4100 Bar and others) redesigned the space to evoke its pre-2014 aesthetic, harking back to the business’ dive-bar days and offering $3 Pabst Blue Ribbons during happy hour (a nod to the pre-2014 menu at what was then named Powerhouse). The “dirty dozen” cocktail menu focuses on the classics — including a gimlet, sazerac, negroni, Manhattan, daiquiri, gin martini, old-fashioned and whiskey sour — with local and craft beer as well. Power House Bar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, with happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.

1714 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 463-9438, powerhousehollywood.com

Chef Diego Argoti kicked off his Button Mash pop-up series with a collaborative menu with Long Beach pizzeria Little Coyote. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Estrano Things at Button Mash

Diego Argoti, the former Bestia sous chef behind guerrilla pasta pop-up Estrano Things, is running a series of collaborations and pop-ups from other L.A. chefs at Echo Park arcade bar Button Mash through the end of October. Upcoming pop-ups include Comfy Pup, Hamburgers Nice, the Bad Jew, Zef BBQ, Pearl River Deli and Little Dacha. A new bar menu of Argoti-made items such as Korean fried cauliflower, ricotta gnocchi and a chile crisp burger will be available when the visiting pop-ups sell out. After the stretch of pop-ups, Argoti is set to take over the kitchen with a new restaurant concept separate from his Estrano Things street pasta menus. Button Mash reopened in April after an uncertain post-pandemic future and, until recently, had partnered with Tijuana-style taco chain Tacos 1986 to head the food menu (Starry Kitchen, the former restaurant within the space, is now operating as a make-at-home operation with weekly food pickups ). Button Mash is open Tuesday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight. Follow along on Instagram stories ( @estranothings ) for schedule and updates.

1391 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 250-9903, buttonmashla.com

Dear Bella Creamery

Hollywood’s Dear Bella Creamery, formerly Cocobella , is expanding to Orange County this month. The vegan ice cream parlor, which riffs on classic Taiwanese and American flavors, is set to launch its second location Oct. 9 in Costa Mesa shopping center the Lab. To celebrate, owners Alice Cherng and Belinda Wei will offer free ice cream to the new outpost’s first 100 customers on opening day, with additional prizes throughout the afternoon. Dear Bella Creamery in Costa Mesa will be open Monday to Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m., Friday from 2 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. with flavors such as Taiwanese pineapple cake, bee-free “honey” lavender, and seasonal kabocha pie with graham cracker crust pieces.

2930 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, dearbellacreamery.com

Belinda Wei, left, and Alice Cherng own the Taiwanese-inspired scoop shop Dear Bella Creamery. (Dear Bella Creamery)

Alhambra Eats

More than 200 restaurants will participate in this year’s Alhambra Eats Discovery Weekend, an initiative that supports the city’s sprawling and diverse restaurant scene with specials, plus a grant program that awards funds to 40 local restaurants from the Alhambra Foundation and Alhambra Chamber of Commerce. On Oct. 15 and 16, customers can find dishes ranging from $4.30 banh mi to a $300 omakase sushi dinner from spots such as Zui Xiang Yuan, Kogane, Delhi Belly, Chengdu Taste and Banh Mi My Tho.

alhambraeats.com

dineL.A.

The L.A. region’s two-week-long dining event returns for its fall iteration Oct. 14, offering prix fixe menus and deals across the county for $15 and up. This iteration of dineL.A. runs through Oct. 28 and includes newcomers to the event such as Spanish restaurant Dono in Santa Monica, modern Indian spot Cali Chilli in Long Beach, Michael Mina’s Mother Tongue in Hollywood and poolside bar-restaurant Canopy Club in Culver City. More than 300 restaurants will participate in this fall’s dineL.A.

discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Petit Peso is one of the latest Los Angeles restaurants to announce a new location in Las Vegas. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

More L.A. in Las Vegas

A new crop of current and former Los Angeles restaurants recently announced locations in Las Vegas. Chef and cronut creator Dominique Ansel, who operated 189 by Dominique Ansel at the Grove, will debut a bakery and cafe in Caesars Palace on Oct. 21. Downtown Filipino restaurant Petit Peso, from chef Ria Barbosa, is set to open in forthcoming food hall the Sundry in early 2023, as is local coffee chain Lamill. A new collaborative project called Dhaba Ji, from Bourbon Steak restaurateur Michael Mina and Santa Barbara Indian restaurant Biji Ji, is also expected to open in the food hall next year.