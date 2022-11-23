Michelin adds 37 restaurants to its California guide, announces awards date

More Michelin additions

In advance of the Michelin Guide’s 2022 list of the top restaurants in California, the global compendium that ranks restaurants from one to three stars — and also includes dining establishments for their value or noteworthy newness — announced 37 additions to its statewide guide this month, including 17 that can be found in the Los Angeles region. As with August’s addition of 18 L.A.-area restaurants , some of these new spots could garner coveted stars; a Bib Gourmand nod, which denotes good value; or their inclusion could mean that they are simply new and notable. The latest L.A. additions are Asterid, Caboco (which is currently closed in the Arts District but expected to reopen in a yet-to-be-announced location), Camphor, Chulita, Damian, Hatchet Hall, Kinn, Kodō, LA Cha Cha Chá, Matū, Meteora, Pizzeria Bianco, Saffy’s, San Laurel, Sushi Kaneyoshi, Yangban Society and Yunomi Handroll. Rebel Omakase and Valle, both in Orange County, also are new inclusions, as is Kingfisher in San Diego. Along with this latest batch of newcomers is the announcement that this year’s ceremony revealing the California Guide star awardees will be held on Dec. 5.

guide.michelin.com/us/en/california/restaurants

Mírate

Beverly Hills’s modern-Mexican restaurant Mírame now has a 180-seat sibling concept in Los Feliz. Mírate, spread across 7,500 square feet, features indoor and courtyard dining, plus a bar program that exclusively sources its beer, wine and mezcal from Mexico. Max Reis (formerly of Gracias Madre) is leading the bar program with inventive ingredients: a margarita made with aguachile, nopales granita, coconut and avocado-washed tequila blanco, for instance, or a clarified milk punch of passionfruit, almond, green tea, gin, ice cream, lemon and absinthe. Chef Joshua Gil’s Alta-California menu serves some of Mírame’s most fun bites — including the fried chicken taco with Mexican-inspired ranch sauce and Brussels sprout leaves; handmade tortillas; and a range of ceviches and aguachiles — plus new dishes such as a Baja-inspired tlayuda featuring uni, scallops and peanut sauce. Mírate is open daily from 5 p.m. until “late.”

1712 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 649-7937, mirate.la

The new sibling restaurant to Beverly Hills’s Mírame features an entirely Mexico-sourced beverage list, plus dishes such as uni-and-scallop tlayuda, shown, beef tongue tacos and lamb flautas. (Sierra Prescott / Mírate)

Howlin’ Pasadena

Chef Johnny Ray Zone and Amanda Chapman’s long-anticipated second location of Howlin’ Ray’s is now open, bringing the couple’s wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken to Pasadena. The new location is a major expansion for the cult-classic chicken brand, which launched as a food truck in 2015 and continues to draw lines for its takeout-only storefront in Chinatown’s Far East Plaza. Howlin’ in Pasadena features indoor dining and a parking lot, plus beer and wine. The menu offers the classic Howlin’ Ray’s options of wings, tenders, a quarter bird, the sandwich and sides such as slaw and fries, as well as weekend-only chicken and waffles and the option of half and whole birds — with all chicken available in heat levels ranging from “country” (no spiciness) to the “howlin’” hottest. Howlin’ Rays is open in Pasadena Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

800 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Pasadena, howlinrays.com

Valerie Glendale

Valerie in Glendale has opened — a sprawling 5,000-square-foot bakery, events space and confectionery. Pastry chef and chocolatier Valerie Gordon and her partner, Stan Weightman Jr., relocated from their downtown/Historic Filipinotown store (the Echo Park cafe remains open). The space includes a storefront with fresh pastries and items such as Valerie’s signature petit fours, and will serve as the new office for the brand and allow for expansion of online sales. Valerie Confections in Glendale is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1936 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, (213) 739-8149, valerieconfections.com

The new headquarters for Valerie Confections marks a new business chapter for owners Valerie Gordon and Stan Weightman Jr. (Katrina Frederick / Valerie Confections)

Funke

Felix and Mother Wolf chef Evan Funke is adding an Italian restaurant to his L.A. roster with Funke, an eponymous three-story project in Beverly Hills expected to open next spring. A representative for Funke tells The Times that while menu and concept details are still forthcoming, the new restaurant will not be tied to any specific region — such as Mother Wolf’s homage to the cuisine of Rome — and that it could be a sort of “pasta palace.” The space will feature a rooftop bar as well as a private dining room, and is planned to seat roughly 180 guests.