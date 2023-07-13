Twice-baked croissants with Nancy Silverton | The Kitchen at The Los Angeles Times

Nancy Silverton stops by The Kitchen to make us two recipes for twice-baked croissants. First she makes a sweet version by soaking the croissants in an orange blossom syrup and filling them with an almond cream. Then she makes a savory version filled with béchamel, gruyere cheese and prosciutto. Both recipes can be found in her new cookbook, “The Cookie That Changed My Life: And More Than 100 Other Classic Cakes, Cookies, Muffins, and Pies That Will Change Yours.”