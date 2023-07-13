Advertisement
VIDEO | 19:13
Twice-baked croissants with Nancy Silverton | The Kitchen at The Los Angeles Times
Food

By Cody LongVideo Journalist 
Nancy Silverton stops by The Kitchen to make us two recipes for twice-baked croissants. First she makes a sweet version by soaking the croissants in an orange blossom syrup and filling them with an almond cream. Then she makes a savory version filled with béchamel, gruyere cheese and prosciutto. Both recipes can be found in her new cookbook, “The Cookie That Changed My Life: And More Than 100 Other Classic Cakes, Cookies, Muffins, and Pies That Will Change Yours.”
Cody Long

Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.

