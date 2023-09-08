Nancy Silverton's Easy Twice-Baked Almond Croissants

Nancy Silverton’s twice-baked almond croissants recall the pastries found in pastry shops in Paris, where she studied pastry and baking. Purchased croissants (because there are so many great bakeries in Los Angeles) are split open, brushed with orange blossom syrup, filled with almond cream and then topped with more almond cream and sliced almonds before they’re baked again. The recipe is from her coming book, “The Cookie That Changed My Life: And More Than 100 Other Classic Cakes, Cookies, Muffins, and Pies That Will Change Yours” (Knopf).

And don’t miss Silverton’s savory take on the twice-based classic: Easy Twice-Baked Ham and Cheese Croissants.