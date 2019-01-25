Clothing you'll wear from the gym to the streets — and back again

Pieces from Santa Ana-based AlignMed have “tension panels” that help correct posture and protect joints. Company founder Bill Schultz came up with the idea after using posture taping for his own neck and back pain and realizing there was a need for garments that discreetly served the same function. The brand’s T-shirts, leggings and sports bras are constructed using a series of bands, panels and seams to reduce strain on the body, improve muscle tone — and, yes, to help the wearer sit up straight. Schultz said that correct posture and form is often underrated.