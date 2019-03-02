Fear of commitment? A new service lets you sample L.A.’s hottest workouts

“We all have good intentions to drop weight for a wedding, pool party, reunion, and we procrastinate and then we’re scrambling for a way to dial it in during that last week,” said DiVecchio. His “E7” program is a workout/nutrition/supplement plan that also involves something he calls water cutting, and describes as a technique that helps the body shed water weight. (Hint: drink more water, not less.) He modeled the program after what bodybuilding competitors and high-level athletes do, “but I stripped it down to something anyone can follow … anybody can do anything for seven days.”