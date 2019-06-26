For Steve Aoki, the world is his gym

I’ve done workouts in the stage area, using scaffolding to do pull-ups. Once, we got done with a show in Rome at 4 a.m. — so I worked out at 5 a.m. at the Trevi Fountain and ran the Spanish Steps right before the sun came up, when no one was there yet. Two or three years ago in Poland, at 3 a.m., I told the van driver to pull over. I needed to get in a workout. There were cornfields, no cars on the road. We did 100 push-ups, high knees and burpees that night — one of many body-weight WODs (workouts of the day) I'd put together. They help me stay disciplined on the road. Because I know I can work out in any place, any time, anywhere.”