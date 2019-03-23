This Insta-famous design star wants you to star in her next book

Are you an artist? Maker? Or have a house that deserves to be in pictures? Interior design stylist, blogger and TV personality, Emily Henderson wants you.
Following her 2015 bestseller, “Styled: Secrets for Arranging Rooms from Tabletops to Bookshelves,” the Los Angeles-based influencer has begun producing her second book, due out in 2020.
“Over the past few years of renovating and designing houses without a formal education in [design], I’m writing the book I wish I had had,” said Henderson. “ ’Styled’ was more about arranging pillows; this is about all of the more permanent and, therefore, terrifying decisions you make when you are updating your house — especially if you haven’t gone to design school.”
So, where do you come in?
Show off your style.
Henderson and her team are looking for 25-30 interesting homes (it doesn’t have to be the whole house) with pretty spaces, noteworthy design details and good lighting in the Southern California area.
“We are looking for clever ideas,” said Henderson, “interesting architecture. It doesn’t have to be crazy high-end, it’s really more about what [readers] could glean from the idea and go: Oh, I could do that too.”
Homes chosen for the project will be styled by Henderson and her crew, professionally photographed, and receive acknowledgement in the book and social media — unless you wish to remain anonymous. You also get a free copy, natch.
“We’re using the homes as a set,” said Henderson, who expects to be shooting through June, “and [homeowners] have the option to buy the props [and artwork] we bring in, and see their house styled a certain way.” (With the exception of fresh flowers, homeowners do not get to keep the props.)
Artists and makers can also get in on the action.
“We’re not asking anybody to make us anything,” said Henderson. “We’re just borrowing inventory for a few days [for the photo shoot].” The photos along with maker credits will be showcased in the book and on social media. (Henderson has a following of more than 780k on Instagram.)
“It’s a great way to expose and feature new artists,” said Henderson.
How to reach out:
To submit your home, email BookTwo@EmilyHendersonDesign.com with the subject line: EHD Book 2 House Submission + your name + location. In the email, include design details and contact information and attach clear, daytime snapshots of your space for review.
For artwork, submit contact information and images of the work to Erik@EmilyHendersonDesign.com.