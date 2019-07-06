Four Hours: A beat-the-heat tour of historic Riverside and the Mission Inn

10 a.m. Head south again on Main Street for your Mission Inn tour (be sure to call ahead for reservations — weekend times are 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m.). Miller had an appetite for extraordinary collections, such as bells, doors and a pair of macaws, and you’ll see examples everywhere on the 75-minute tour. (Napoleon and Josephine, named after Miller’s original macaws, live noisily near the main entrance.) Other highlights include the vertigo-inducing rotunda with its 134 steps (you won’t have to climb them all) and the magnificent (but non-consecrated) chapel built to house the soaring, hammered-gold altar that Miller purchased for $5,000 from a Mexican tin-mine tycoon. Note: The Inn is a popular wedding spot, so the chapel is sometimes unavailable for tours, but even if it’s closed, the art and architecture of this National Historic Landmark are a feast for the eyes. Tours are $20 and start at the Mission Inn Museum, 3696 Main St. (worth a peek itself).