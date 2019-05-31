Four Hours: A Civil War outpost in SoCal? Head to ‘Wilmas’ for that. And peacocks!

We asked artist Karla Diaz and Mario Ybarra Jr., the husband-and-wife team who run the Wilmington-based art studio Slanguage, what makes the mural important. (Ybarra has used the neighborhood’s landscape in his art, including the powder magazine and the mural.) He says “it’s interesting that even though there is a history that relates to the Civil War, [the neighborhood] has been engaged in a war in terms [gangs] of the two sides of town for many years.” The last image of two gang members embracing peacefully while holding books is an aspirational image of transcending violence through education. “We have reached what the mural is trying to get us to aspire to,” says Ybarra. “My next line of questioning would be: What is next?” For Diaz, the mural’s labor themes rendered through farmworkers stand out. She says it’s a nod to the deep labor history of Wilmington, known for its influential unions established in the 1950s.