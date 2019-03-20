Southern California’s garden tour season is back. Here are the best ones

Ah, spring … the perfect time to indulge your inner voyeur (at least when it comes to other people’s gardens).
Here’s our annual roundup of Southern California garden tours, and there’s something for everyone here, from native-dominated landscapes to exclusive estates of the rich and famous. So dust off your walking shoes and get inspired.
April 6-7
The 16th Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour is a two-day, self-guided visit through more than 30 private and public landscapes of native plants. Tickets purchased before 11:30 p.m. on March 23 are $30 ($25 for members buying single tickets) or $25 ($20 for members buying two tickets or more). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Children under 16 free. nativeplantgardentour.org
April 7 and 14
Tour the 7,800-square-foot Prisk Native Garden on the grounds of Prisk Elementary School in Long Beach during its annual open house. 1 to 4 p.m. 2375 Fanwood Ave., Long Beach. Free. facebook.com/pg/prisknativegarden/events/
April 13
West Adams Heritage Assn.’s 2019 Native Gardens Tour showcases 10 private gardens that feature native plants in the yards of historic homes dating from 1904 to the mid-1920s. The self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tickets sold at 1:30 p.m. at 1651 Virginia Road in Lafayette Square. Tickets $24 if purchased before April 5; $30 after. Members pay less. westadamsheritage.org
The Orange County Chapter of the California Native Plant Society presents California in My Garden, a self-guided tour of 14 gardens that feature California native plants from Brea to San Clemente that feature at least 50% California native plants, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free but registration is necessary to get the tour locations. occnps.org
The Los Angeles chapter of the Assn. of Professional Landscape Designers’ SEE Gardens tour (“Succulent Edible Ethical”) visits eight landscapes in West Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Brentwood, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $60, reduced price for members and students. apldgardens.xyz/OrderTickets
The 2019 Sustainable Garden Tour sponsored by the nonprofit South Pasadena Beautiful features four homes plus the South Pasadena Community Garden. The free tour runs from 2 to 5 p.m. starting at 1028 Magnolia St. in South Pasadena, and includes a plant swap. The group is also hosting a biodynamic wine tasting after the tour to raise money for re-landscaping the local post office. Tickets are $25. southpasbeautiful.org
April 13-14
Visit six private gardens during the annual Riverside Flower Show and Garden Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m both days. The flower show and garden fair are 1 to 6 p.m. on April 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 14. Maps and tickets are available at the Elks Lodge, 6166 Brockton Drive, Riverside. $15, children under 16 free with paying adult. riversideflowershow.info
April 14
The Creative Arts Group's Art of the Garden tour will highlight five private gardens in Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre and San Marino. 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 pre-tour or $35 the day of the tour, and can be purchased online at creativeartsgroup.org or in person at 108 N. Baldwin Ave. in Sierra Madre.
The Pacific Palisades’ tour features six gardens in areas around Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and Brentwood. Noon to 4 p.m., rain or shine. $30 pacpalgardenclub.org
The Claremont Garden Club’s Claremont Eclectic, which tours six Claremont gardens, is designed to give visitors ideas for their own landscapes. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for $20 and include free entry to Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden on the day of the event, plus one additional day in May. Pick up your tour brochure and map of the gardens between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the botanic garden, 1500 N. College Ave. claremontgardenclub.org
April 27-28
The Redlands Horticultural & Improvement Society hosts its 2019 Garden Tour of five private gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets — $15, children 13 and younger free — are available at local businesses or on tour days at 700 Brookside Ave. The annual Uncommon Plant Sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28 only at Redlands Prospect Park, 1352 Prospect Drive. Tickets good both days. redlandsgardenclub.com
Tour homes and gardens in a variety of architectural styles at the Floral Park Home and Garden Tour on North Victoria Drive at West Santa Clara Avenue in North Santa Ana. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; wine tent 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $40, or $35 if purchased in advance. floralparkhometour.com
The Morongo Basin Conservation Assn. 9th Desert-Wise Living Series Landscape Tour tour involves 16 private home gardens as well as the Joshua Tree National Park Nursery, Sky’s the Limit Observatory and Nature Center, the Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, the Landers Post Office’s community-created landscape, and the permaculture gardens and grounds of the Harrison House Music, Arts and Ecology. Tickets are available online at mbconservation.org for $10 or $5 for association members.
May 3
The Laguna Beach Garden Club’s Gate and Garden Tour starts and ends at Arabella Laguna Historic Cottages, 506 N. Coast Highway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event also offers free refreshments, painters in several gardens, a raffle of prizes donated by local artists and businesses, and the opportunity to purchase artisanal margaritas and Mexican fare. Tickets $50, or $60 on the day of the tour (if still available). Proceeds support educational school gardens, local scholarships and community projects. lagunabeachgardenclub.org
May 4-5
The 15th Mary Lou Heard Memorial Garden Tour highlights 36 residential gardens from Long Beach to San Clemente. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets by donation; proceeds will support the Sheepfold shelter for women and their children in crisis. Tour map available to download in April at heardsgardentour.com
May 5
The 23rd Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Assn.’s Camarillo Garden Tour features art exhibits and demonstrations, live music, refreshments and a garden-themed boutique in addition to a tour of five Camarillo gardens. 12-4 p.m. Tickets are $25 online or available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. the day of the tour at 400 Rosewood Ave. in Camarillo. Proceeds benefit the association’s Camarillo Hospice program. imvna.org/gardentour/
May 11
The Sherman Library and Gardens’ Newport Beach Garden Tour, the new name for the library’s 23rd fundraising event, includes a light lunch and tours of seven private gardens. Each garden will host an artist at work from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $60, or $50 for members, followed by a reception at Sherman Gardens, 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Shuttle ride to gardens available by reservation for an additional fee of $45. slgardens.org
West Floral Park and Jack Fisher Park Neighborhoods 12th Open Garden Day in North Santa Ana features garden tours in two tree-lined neighborhoods of vintage homes. Event includes garden talks and demonstrations, plus a vintage car show and vendors selling food and garden products. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, $12.50 per person for eight tickets or more, or $20 the day of the event. Children 12 and under free. Pick up tickets and tour maps at Santa Clara Drive and Westwood Avenue. opengardenday.com
May 16
The Newport Harbor Home and Garden Tour includes stops at seven homes and gardens in Newport Harbor High School area, lunch and an afternoon reception at Barclay Butera Interiors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $85, available online starting April 1, or $100 after May 1 (when tour tickets have typically sold out). Tickets will not be sold the day of the event. (949) 646-1556. newportharborhometour.com
May 18
Friends of Robinson Gardens presents its 31st Garden Tour and Showcase in Beverly Hills, featuring four private gardens and tours of the Virginia Robinson estate. The tour includes a designer fashion show and sumptuous lunch for what is considered one of the most glamorous (and pricey) garden tours of the season. 1008 Elden Way, Beverly Hills. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $250. robinsongardens.org
Leimert Park, one of Los Angeles’ most historic neighborhoods, is partnering with the Los Angeles Community Garden Council to hold its biennial self-guided garden tour of 10 private residential gardens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be reserved in advance online for $15 at leimertparkgardentour.com or purchased for $20 the day of the event starting at 10 a.m. at the Garden Tour Hub in the Community Build’s courtyard in the Leimert Park Village, 4305 Degnan Blvd.