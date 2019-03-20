Southern California’s garden tour season is back. Here are the best ones

The Claremont Garden Club’s Claremont Eclectic, which tours six Claremont gardens, is designed to give visitors ideas for their own landscapes. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for $20 and include free entry to Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden on the day of the event, plus one additional day in May. Pick up your tour brochure and map of the gardens between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the botanic garden, 1500 N. College Ave. claremontgardenclub.org