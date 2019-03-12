Gardening datebook: Learn Ikebana—the art of Japanese flower arranging.

Do you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention? Email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least three weeks’ notice, please! — and we may include it later. Here’s the latest:
March 19
Creating Naturalistic Planting Communities, a lecture by Nigel Dunnett, author of “Naturalistic Planting Design: The Essential Guide,” and professor of planting design and urban horticulture at the Department of Landscape Architecture, University of Sheffield. Dunnett is considered one of the world’s leading plant designers and his talk is sponsored by the Association of Professional Landscape Designers of Greater Los Angeles. 1-4 pm. in the Brady Botanical Center Ahmanson Room at the The Huntington Library, Art Collections & Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets start at $60, with discounts for members and students. apldca.org
Geraniums A-Z, tips on the care and propagation of geraniums by horticulturist and Master Flower Show judge Gudrun Kimmel during the monthly meeting of the Southern California Garden Club at the Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd., Encino. Admission is free and guests are welcome. Business meeting at 9:30 a.m., talk at 11 a.m., brown bag luncheon after the talk. Dessert and beverage provided. Socalgardenclub.org
March 23
Houseplants 101, a free, hour-long seminar about the proper care and maintenance of your houseplants. Bring questions and photos of your problem plants to instructor Cristina LaCom, and she’ll try to answer as time permits. 11 a.m. at Potted, 3158 Los Feliz Blvd., Atwater Village. pottedstore.com
Succulent Center Pieces: Living Arrangements, a class in creating inexpensive and easy-to-grow centerpieces with succulents. for home, office or patio. instructor and succulent enthusiast Sandy Masuo will provide potting soil and the succulents, you bring a container 10-by-10-inches or smaller, preferably with drainage holes. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westside Extension at West Los Angeles College, 9000 Overland Ave., Culver City. $39 plus $5 materials fee. Register online. westside.wlac.edu
March 31
The Japanese Garden & Sogetsu San Fernando Valley Branch of Ikebana is hosting demonstrations of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging and an exhibit of arrangements from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese Garden, 6100 Woodley Ave., Van Nuys. The event will honor branch founder Kyoko Kassarjian Sensei as she celebrates her 85th birthday. Demonstrations by branch members at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 general, with discounts for seniors and children. thejapanesegarden.com