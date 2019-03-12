Gardening datebook: Learn Ikebana—the art of Japanese flower arranging.

Creating Naturalistic Planting Communities, a lecture by Nigel Dunnett, author of “Naturalistic Planting Design: The Essential Guide,” and professor of planting design and urban horticulture at the Department of Landscape Architecture, University of Sheffield. Dunnett is considered one of the world’s leading plant designers and his talk is sponsored by the Association of Professional Landscape Designers of Greater Los Angeles. 1-4 pm. in the Brady Botanical Center Ahmanson Room at the The Huntington Library, Art Collections & Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets start at $60, with discounts for members and students. apldca.org