Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The life of Pope Francis, precious metal hits a high

- Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
- This week, we’re asking you about precious metals, “Dark Winds’” literary inspiration, Pope Francis and more.
If you're proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.
Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.
On tap for this week are stories about the soaring price of a certain precious metal, the reason Dodgers’ standout Shohei Ohtani stayed home while his teammates traveled to take on the Texas Rangers, the life of the late Pope Francis, the Ryan Coogler movie that topped the Easter weekend box office, the U.S. senator who went to El Salvador to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia and more.
If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, you should have no problem answering these questions correctly.
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
