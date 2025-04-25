Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The life of Pope Francis, precious metal hits a high

A grid of photos from this week's News Quiz stories
Pope Francis, Shohei Ohtani, Elizabeth Hurley, soaring precious metal prices and more are in this week’s News Quiz.
(Staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times Exclusive Follow
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re asking you about precious metals, “Dark Winds’” literary inspiration, Pope Francis and more.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 09: Vanessa Lavorato is the author of "How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time: A Cannabis Cookbook," and host of "The Edibles Club." Photographed on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

She’s L.A.’s Martha Stewart of weed. Her new cookbook makes edibles more fun and less scary

“How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time” by Vanessa Lavorato is a fun, tasty, science-backed guide to cooking with cannabis without accidentally overdoing it.

On tap for this week are stories about the soaring price of a certain precious metal, the reason Dodgers’ standout Shohei Ohtani stayed home while his teammates traveled to take on the Texas Rangers, the life of the late Pope Francis, the Ryan Coogler movie that topped the Easter weekend box office, the U.S. senator who went to El Salvador to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia and more.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, you should have no problem answering these questions correctly.

Advertisement
Burbank in calligraphic script

Travel & Experiences

For Subscribers

This must be Burbank

The cityscape just behind the Hollywood sign keeps the early to mid 20th century alive, thriving and center stage.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: LeBron gets a Ken doll, golf gets a Grand Slam

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for April 11, 2025: When the Dodgers met Trump, Val Kilmer’s debut

A collection of photos from this week's quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for April 4, 2025: What gems bedazzle the Dodgers’ blinged-out rings?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 28, 2025: Who did Foreman ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ with?

A collection of photos from this week's newsquiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 21, 2025: Ohtani’s big swing back home, a new hotel ban

A collection of photos and illustrations from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 14, 2025: LeBron’s latest milestone, a new Canadian PM

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 7, 2025: ‘Anora’ at the Oscars and Big Bear hatchlings

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for February 28, 2025: Desert train heists and Harry Potter at the Pantages

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for February 21, 2025: Who will play Jesus at the Hollywood Bowl?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for February 14, 2025: Super Bowl LIX on the field and on TV

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement