How to restore a 40-year-old flying machine

“I never thought I’d ever find the maker,” said Lieberman, 70, a tall woman with a cap of blond hair who has run the shop, mostly only opening it on the weekends and by appointment, since Meek died in 2010. Most of the shop’s business came from renting props to movies, including “The Artist,” “Gods and Monsters,” “Batman & Robin” and “X Men.” What Lieberman had decided to do was not to sell the airship — she’s gotten many offers over the years — but to somehow find its makers and refurbish the machine. It was an improbable project, hampered by the fact that she initially had no idea who had made it, decades ago.