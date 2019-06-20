Reading Nook: Trish Hall roams the house, searching for the right spot

Most nonfiction I read on the window seat in the kitchen of my home in Brookhaven Hamlet, a small village on the eastern end of Long Island. I sometimes say I write or exercise in the morning, but that is a lie. Here is the actual truth of my morning routine: I make warm lemon juice and set it on a stool that I have pulled next to the window seat from under the island. (It’s a great cheap metal knockoff of one I saw at Copper Beech, an idyllic food and home furnishings store that opened in nearby Bellport two years ago.) Phone in hand, I settle into the window seat to continue reading all the news I didn’t get to when I picked up the phone on waking.