California warns more than 200 hotels and landlords of price gouging complaints in wake of fires

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta has sent more than 200 letters to landlords and hotels warning them that they’ve been accused of wildfire-related price gouging, his office announced Friday.

“The price gouging that we’re seeing and hearing about needs to stop now,” Bonta said in a release. “These letters are just one of many tools my office is using to stop this illegal activity. May they serve as declaration that we are taking swift action, and we will not stop until the price gouging does.”

Online listings have shown landlords jacking up prices 50% or more above what advertised rents were prior to last week’s fires, far in excess of the 10% increases allowed under the law. Activist groups have cobbled together spreadsheets of alleged violators and pressed authorities to take action.

The letters notify recipients that they’re subject to a price gouging complaint and place them on notice of the law’s provisions and penalties for violating it. In addition to the letters, Bonta noted that his office has active criminal investigations into price gouging.

Also on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order prohibiting evictions against tenants who shelter one or more people displaced by the wildfires even if doing so would otherwise violate lease provisions.

“Opening your place of residence to help shelter those in need is not only encouraged and generous, but deserves to be protected,” Newsom said in a release.

Newsom’s order is in effect until March 8.