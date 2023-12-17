Entrepreneur Sister + Co-Founder | She’s Birdie (Birdie Love Inc.)

Ali Ferber Peters co-founded She’s Birdie with her sister Amy after experiencing the trauma of their teenage children facing assault. They aimed to prevent future attacks, leveraging their creative skills to develop a stylish safety tool. With her 30+ years of experience in wholesale, manufacturing and retail, She’s Birdie was self-funded and profitable from the start. The original Birdie sold 2.5M units and the Birdie+ app has 17K subscribers. They partnered with influential organizations like Bumble and Goop and donated 5% of profits to support women’s safety and health initiatives.