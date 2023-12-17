Alisha White Madison

(TrellisEvans)

Chief Executive Officer | The Bella Network

Alisha Madison has demonstrated exceptional leadership as a consultant with Ernst and Young, a corporate leader at Northrop Grumman and as CEO of The Bella Network. Madison’s career encompasses working with diverse teams to tackle complex problems, relying on her intuitive understanding of social dynamics and analytical thinking. Her commitment extends to providing professional development and leadership training for Black women and professionals of color. A recipient of the Women of Color Educational Leadership Award, Madison continues her community service as a board member for PSScience.org and LetUsInc.org.