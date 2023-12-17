President & CEO | Latino Donor Collaborative

Ana Valdez, co-founder of Valdez Productions & Consulting, Inc. and president/CEO of The Latino Donor Collaborative, is a respected marketing, media and political expert with 25 years of experience in these fields. Born in Mexico City, she has a global perspective from working in Mexico, Europe and the U.S. Valdez’s career includes roles at the United Nations, the Clinton Administration and collaborations with prominent companies and campaigns. She has been a recognized media analyst, blogger and author, earning numerous accolades for her contributions to the Latino community and beyond.