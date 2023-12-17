Employment & Title IX Mediator | Reddock Law/Signature Resolution

Angela Reddock-Wright is an accomplished figure in labor and employment law, recognized for her recent induction into the College of Labor & Employment Lawyers, membership in the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals and her selection as a Top 50 Woman Attorney by the Daily Journal. She’s a renowned mediator, arbitrator and workplace investigator. Reddock-Wright holds a J.D. from UCLA School of Law and serves on various boards. She also hosts the radio show “Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright” and is the author of “The Workplace Transformed: 7 Crucial Lessons from the Global Pandemic.”