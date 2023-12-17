Founder & President | Muslims for Progressive Values

Ani Zonneveld, a Malaysian immigrant, realized the American Dream twice: first as a Grammy-certified songwriter/producer and then by spearheading a global progressive Muslim human rights movement. She addresses human rights issues with creative solutions and a focus on changing harmful cultural practices. Zonneveld’s contributions extend from the artistic to the Muslim community in Los Angeles, creating a new cultural identity for American Muslims through “Islamic hymns” and promoting inclusion and non-discrimination through music and culture. Her initiatives, like #ImamsForShe, engage feminist religious leaders in Africa to advance women’s and girls’ rights.