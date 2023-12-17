Partner | Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Ann Marie Mortimer, the head of Hunton Andrew Kurth’s commercial litigation practice and founder of the firm’s Los Angeles office, is a prominent figure in the legal field. She serves on her firm’s executive committee and is one of the few female office managing partners in California, setting a leadership example both within her firm and the community. Mortimer is dedicated to mentoring young female lawyers and counseling new associates. Her community involvement includes serving on the board of trustees of the Children’s Burn Foundation, which supports critically burned children.