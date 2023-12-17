Co-CEO | C-Sweet

Beth Hilbing is an experienced senior executive with a 25+ year track record across aerospace, financial institutions, media and insurance. Currently the co-CEO at C-Sweet, a national executive women’s networking organization with over 16,000 members. Hilbing is known for managing large budgets and IT contracts, global program management, cybersecurity and board leadership. She was recognized for Women’s Executive Leadership, Small Company CEO and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts. Hilbing holds an MBA with an emphasis in finance and business.