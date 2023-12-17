(Dakota Fine)

President | Exploding Kittens

Carly McGinnis joined Exploding Kittens in 2015, contributing to the company’s rapid ascent. Under her leadership, Exploding Kittens launched nearly 30 games and sold over 25 million tabletop games globally. She expanded the brand to over 50 countries and translated games into 25 languages. Promoted to president in 2022, she grew product distribution and formed partnerships, including a groundbreaking deal with Netflix. McGinnis led philanthropic and DEI initiatives, donating games to summer camps, masks during the pandemic and supporting organizations like Black Lives Matter.