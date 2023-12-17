Founding Attorney | The Grande Law Firm

Cynthia Grande is a trailblazing attorney, first-generation college graduate and founder of The Grande Law Firm. Born to Salvadoran immigrants, her journey reflects resilience, dedication and a commitment to justice. As a Latina lawyer, Grande advocates for marginalized communities, assisting over 1,800 families through her firm. She shatters glass ceilings by serving on boards like the Latina Lawyers Bar Association. Her advocacy extends to Washington where she champions immigrant rights. A mentor and visionary, Grande envisions international expansion to bridge communities. She embodies hope, resilience and transformation, redefining success through empowerment and justice.