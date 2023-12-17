Deborah J. La Franchi

Founder & CEO | SDS Capital Group

Deborah La Franchi is the founder & CEO of SDS Capital Group, a national leader in impact investing, managing over $1 billion in assets. With 20+ years of leadership, SDS innovatively deploys capital to projects and companies, focusing on alleviating poverty, achieving racial equity and promoting economic mobility in low-income communities. Notably, the $190M SDS Supportive Housing Fund stands out as a groundbreaking approach to homeless housing, relying on private-sector financing to reduce costs and accelerate project delivery. For five consecutive years, SDS has earned a spot on the ImpactAssets 50 (IA 50) List, which recognizes the leading impact fund managers in the world.