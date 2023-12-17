Delores Druilhet Morton

Chief Executive Officer | Step Up

Delores Morton is the CEO of Step Up, a nonprofit empowering girls and young women through mentorship programs. In her role, she led the organization to celebrate its 25th year in 2023. Morton has over 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and navigated Step Up through pandemic challenges, expanding its programs nationwide and globally. She diversified the leadership at all levels and engaged with AmeriCorps to drive sustainable change. Morton raised over $2.37 million in 2022 and oversaw a brand refresh for Step Up.