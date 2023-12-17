Founding & Managing Partner | Graves Law Firm

Demetria Graves, a certified family law specialist, founded The Graves Law Firm shortly after law school, earning accolades as a top woman lawyer and influential minority attorney. She authored a book and hosts a podcast on family law topics. Graves is dedicated to diversity in the legal profession and mentorship, serving as chair of the Family Law Executive Committee. She provides free workshops for those needing legal counsel and champions well-rounded judges. Her recent honors include Top 100 Lawyers and Inspirational Women Awards. Graves’ commitment to equity and justice is unwavering, making her a remarkable legal advocate.