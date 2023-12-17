Chief Executive Officer | Tang and Java

Diana Lua’s journey from the Philippines to the United States is a testament to her determination and pursuit of the American Dream. She has ventured into various entrepreneurial endeavors. Her passion for culinary arts led her to become a trained culinary chef. As a mother to four boys, two with special needs, she prioritizes family well-being and inclusivity. During the pandemic, she founded Tang and Java, a coffee and gelato shop in Woodland Hills, CA, promoting quality and ethical sourcing. She turned her shop into a hub for community engagement, uniting commerce and compassion.