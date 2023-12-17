(BKM Photography/BKM Photography)

Co-CEO | C-Sweet

Dianne Gubin is the co-CEO of C-Sweet, a national networking association for female executives. As an investment banker and principal at Capital InVentures, she facilitates financing for CEOs. Gubin’s career spans 20+ years in B2B sales and management. She owns Amplify Professional Services Inc., specializing in executive search and consulting. Gubin’s focus on equity is evident as she leads an organization with a predominantly female and BIPOC team, supporting women-owned businesses. As a graduate of the University of Connecticut, Gubin holds active FINRA Series 79, 7 and 63 licenses.