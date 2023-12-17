Chief Executive Officer | A Clear Path

Dr. Regina Lark, a pioneer in neurohacking for household management, is an accomplished academic, entrepreneur, speaker and author. Her journey began in higher education and led to founding A Clear Path during the Great Recession. She employs her expertise to provide professional support for decluttering lives. As a certified professional organizer and accredited senior move manager, she’s a leader in the field. Dr. Lark’s well-researched approach has earned her recognition in major publications and media. She also launched Speaking of Clutter and authored “Emotional Labor,” addressing gender equity issues.