Chief Executive Officer | Nuleep

Grace Park is known for her impactful work at The Walt Disney Company and as the co-founder of Nuleep. She’s been recognized with the Presidential Service Award for her role as a project leader at Disney VoluntEARs. Park has volunteered and served on multiple nonprofit boards, focusing on AAPI community collaborations. Her recent initiatives include a CORO Workforce Fellowship, White House-led AANHPI leadership discussions and creating a task force for job creation in Los Angeles. She collaborates with organizations like Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Homeboy Industries and more, promoting leadership and workforce opportunities in the area.