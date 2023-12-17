(SHANE_LOPES)

Financial Advisor | Fortuna Wealth Management, Legacy Strategies & Insurance Solutions

Heather Quinn is a finance specialist at Fortuna Wealth Management, Legacy Strategies & Insurance Solutions. Her expertise lies in setting clear goals and timelines to achieve financial security and prioritizing financial education. With a career starting in entertainment giants like CAA, Sony, Warner Bros. and Fox, she later became the head of television at Overbrook Entertainment. Quinn recognized the unique financial challenges faced by those in the entertainment industry, motivating her to help clients secure their financial future. She supports Cycle for Survival and the Jimmy Miller Foundation, contributing to rare cancer research and mental health initiatives.