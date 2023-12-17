Founder & Creative Director | The Butcher’s Daughter

Heather Tierney, founder and creative director of The Butcher’s Daughter and Wanderlust Design Studio, is a passionate designer with a love for healthy food and juice. Inspired by her cocktail bars, Apothéke, she ventured into juicing. Tierney leads restaurant design, infusing a unique blend of feminine and masculine energy. Her agency, Wanderlust, works on residential and hospitality projects, branding and identity. Notable projects include The Waterfront Venice and De La Nonna. She replicates the traditional butcher’s skill with plant-based foods in her five The Butcher’s Daughter locations.