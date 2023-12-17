Board Chair | Jazz Hands for Autism

Helen Wu is the co-founder of two pioneering nonprofits dedicated to serving individuals with autism. In 2011, she co-founded Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and studio supporting individuals on the autism spectrum. Wu also served as board chair for the first six pivotal years of the organization, which has significantly expanded career opportunities for its students, many of whom are now employed by top studios such as Marvel, Sony and Nickelodeon. In addition, she is the managing partner of J. Arthur Greenfield and Co. LLP, a well-regarded CPA and consulting firm in Westwood.