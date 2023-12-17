Chief Executive Officer | Jamison

Jaime Lee, the dynamic CEO of the Jamison group of companies, has spearheaded an impressive transformation in commercial real estate. Under her leadership, Lee has evolved into a major player, with a market capitalization of over $3 billion and a vast property portfolio throughout Southern California. Lee’s innovative approach to multifamily development, including adaptive reuse and ground-up construction, has significantly contributed to the company’s growth. Her forward-thinking allowed Lee to thrive during the pandemic, maintaining project momentum and ensuring team safety. Her active involvement in various civic and philanthropic organizations reflects her dedication to making a positive impact.