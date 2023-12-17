Partner & General Counsel | Harvest LLP

Jamie Altman Buggy, partner & general counsel at Harvest LLP, is a distinguished attorney with expertise in commercial real estate disputes and bankruptcy matters. Her career path includes notable positions at Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch, LLP and Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP. She has earned accolades such as “Rising Star” and “Top Attorney.” She serves her community via charitable work, including tenures on the boards of Home Start, aiming to strengthen families and prevent child abuse, and the Veterans Research Alliance, raising money to fund innovative medical research for veterans.