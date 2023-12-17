CEO & Founder | Curl Cult

Janine Jarman is a renowned celebrity hairstylist celebrated for her extensive industry experience. As the CEO and founder of Curl Cult, she has left an indelible mark on the beauty world. Additionally, she founded Hairroin Salon, which received the NAHA Salon Design Award. Jarman is known for her contributions to the field, including serving as the key stylist for various projects and winning acclaim on Bravo’s “Shear Genius,” subsequently becoming a national spokesperson for Wella/Sebastian. Beyond her hairstyling prowess, she is dedicated to community service, participating in organizations such as Beauty Bus, The Breast Cancer Foundation and Los Angeles Youth Network.