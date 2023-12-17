CEO & Founder | Technology Management Concepts

Jennifer Harris, CEO & founder of Technology Management Concepts, has been a leader in ERP for over 30 years. She co-founded TMC to implement Microsoft Business cloud applications for midmarket companies. Harris’ finance and technology background allowed her to thrive in a male-dominated industry. She created a positive work environment, received numerous leadership awards and promotes equal opportunities for women in tech, offering scholarships and mentoring programs. Harris is a sponsor of various Women in Tech organizations including the Annual AAUW Long Beach STEM Career Conference, which promotes girls to become involved in STEM.