Partner | Kaplan Marino, PC

Jennifer Lieser is a distinguished white-collar criminal defense attorney, practicing at the national level. Recent achievements include negotiating a favorable plea agreement for a prominent real estate developer, handling international extradition cases and obtaining dismissals in workers’ compensation and customs fraud matters. Lieser’s active involvement in legal organizations, speaking engagements and unique background in public relations set her apart. Her involvement in various legal organizations, such as the Women’s White Collar Defense Association and Women Lawyers of Los Angeles, showcases her commitment to advancing white-collar criminal defense and women’s leadership.