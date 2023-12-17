President & CEO | UCLA Hospital System

Johnese Spisso has served as president of UCLA Health, CEO of UCLA Hospital System and associate vice chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences since 2016. She oversees UCLA’s Health System, which includes major medical centers, clinics and regional outreach programs. Her prior roles at UW Medicine in Seattle, Washington, included chief nursing officer and chief health system officer. Spisso’s career also involved directing critical care units and trauma centers at institutions like UC Davis Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian, reflecting her extensive contributions to healthcare.