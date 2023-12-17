CEO & Founder | Elevate My Brand & Fabric VC

Laurel Mintz J.D., M.B.A. is the CEO and founder of the renowned marketing agency Elevate My Brand, catering to start-ups and global giants like Facebook, Verizon Digital Media Group and more. She’s also launched Fabric VC, focusing on funding diverse founders and championing equity and inclusion. A Forbes article recognized her accomplishments, highlighting Fabric VC’s mission to understand and support business owners. Mintz hosts the acclaimed “Elevate Your Brand” podcast, offering insights from top CEOs and business leaders. She shares her knowledge through webinars, blogs and participation in organizations like NFTE and Women Founders Network.